Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite specifications leak again ahead of official launch

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 17:27 IST

Samsung is said to be working on a cheaper variant of its Galaxy Note 10 smartphone series. Dubbed as Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, key details about the phone have leaked multiple times. Ahead of the official launch, full specifications of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite have surfaced online once again.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is rumoured to come with a 6.7-inch full HD+ display. The screen will come with Galaxy Note 10-like punch-hole camera on the front. The display will also support a fingerprint scanner but the newer model will not have the ultrasonic sensor which is available on the main version, reports GSMArena.

Another difference between Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and the upcoming Note 10 Lite is the rear camera module. The new model will come with Apple iPhone 11-like square camera module. The setup will house as many as three rear cameras including 12-megapixel f/1.7 sensor, 12-megapixel f/2.2 sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor which will bring 2x optical zoom and f/2.4 aperture. The phone will ship with a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone will run on Exynos 9810 processor and will be powered by a big 4,500mAh battery with up to 25W fast charging support. It will come with 6GB of RAM, 128GB storage, and also support expandable storage up via microSD card. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is likely to come with S Pen stylus support. It will run on Android 10-based OneUI.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is likely to be priced around Euro 609 (Rs 48,000 approximately). The phone is expected to launch on January 10.

According to reports, Samsung is also working on a cheaper Lite variant of Galaxy S10. Dubbed as Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, the phone is rumoured to come with 8GB of RAM, 128GB of onboard storage and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 chipset. The phone will sport a triple-camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera, 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens and 5-megapixel depth sensor. There will be a 32-megapixel camera up front for selfies. Galaxy S10 Lite is also rumoured to come with 45W fast charging.