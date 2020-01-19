e-paper
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to launch in India soon: Key things to know

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to launch in India soon: Key things to know

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 Lite will reportedly launch in India on January 21. Here’s what you need to know about the next Samsung phone.

tech Updated: Jan 19, 2020 14:33 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is coming soon
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is coming soon(Samsung )
         

Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone in India soon. A new report claims Samsung will launch the phone in India on January 21.

Samsung has reportedly started sending emails to customers who registered on its website saying the phone will launch on the above mentioned date. It is worth noting that a recent Flipkart teaser hinted that Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will launch on January 23.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite is Samsung’s new phone for the entry-level premium smartphone segment. According to a recent IANS report, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be available in 6GB and 8GB RAM versions. The base model will be priced at Rs 39,990, added the report. The phone is expected to go on sale in the first week of February.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Specs

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 6.7-inch full HD+ sAMOLED screen with Infinity-O cutout. The phone comes with on-screen fingerprint sensor. It runs on an octa-core processor with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone has a 4,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

The smartphone has three 12-megapixel cameras including ultra-wide-angle sensor, wide-angle sensor, and telephoto sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel camera for selfies.

Since it’s a Note-series phone, it comes with a S Pen stylus that supports Bluetooth Low-Energy (BLE) and Air Command.

The phone comes in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red colours.

top news
'Adnan Sami, Taslima Nasreen are examples': Nirmala Sitharaman defends CAA
'Watch dirty films and do nothing': Niti Aayog member backs J-K Internet ban
IND vs AUS Live: Smith's fifty adds pressure on Kohli & co.
Shabana Azmi is in ICU but all scan reports positive: Javed Akhtar
Here are the top Amazon Great Indian Sale offers on budget smartphones
Iraq captures ISIS's 'Jabba the Jihadi', who was 'too large' for police car
4 km into Mumbai Marathon, 64-year-old suffers cardiac arrest, dies
Mumbai Marathon 2020: Thousands participate, Uddhav Thackeray flags off Dream Run
