Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite to launch in India today: Specs, expected price

tech

Updated: Jan 21, 2020 10:50 IST

Samsung launched the Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphone alongside the Galaxy S10 Lite last month. Now, less than a month after unveiling the phone, the company is bringing the ‘Lite’ version of the Galaxy Note 10 to India.

Ahead of the India launch, Samsung has taken to Twitter to tease various features of its upcoming smartphone. Apart from teasing the specs, the company has also teased details about the S-Pen. Samsung says that users will be able to perform various tasks, such as snapping a picture, scrolling through their photos, and playing music without touching their phone screens, using the S-Pen.

In addition to that, the company has also revealed that the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite will be available in India in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red colour variants and that the phone will be available for purchase on Samsung India’s website and Flipkart. The phone is already listed on the two platforms. The company, however, hasn’t revealed the pricing for the smartphone yet. We will get more details about the pricing and availability when the smartphone is launched in India later today.

Now, let’s talk about the specs of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

As far as the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite are concerned, the phone comes with a 6.7-inch full HD Plus super AMOLED Infinity-O display. It has a 32-megapixel centre-mounted punch hole camera in the front. On the back it has a triple camera setup consisting of a 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor.

The Flipkart listing shows that the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage space. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery and it features support for super fast charging technology.

It is expected to be priced around Rs 39,990 in India.