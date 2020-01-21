Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs Asus ROG Phone 2 vs Oppo Reno 10x Zoom: Price, specs compared

tech

Samsung launched the ‘Lite’ version of the Galaxy Note 10 earlier today in India. As the name suggests, Galaxy Note 10 Lite offers the Note 10 experience but with some limitations. Samsung is also slated to launch the Galaxy S10 Lite in India this week.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is priced in the affordable premium category. The smartphone is available in two storage variants, and it will go on sale in India from February 4. The new Samsung phone competes with the likes of Oppo Reno 10x zoom and Asus ROG Phone 2 which fall in the same category. Here’s a comparison between the three phones.

Design, display

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with the same punch-hole camera display. It however has a square camera module and Samsung has also added the 3.5mm headphone jack. The display is also bigger than the Note 10 with a 6.7-inch FHD+ screen. Users also get the popular ‘Aura Glow’ for the Note 10 Lite along with black and red options and the S Pen as well.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom offers an all-screen design with a rather unique ‘shark fin’ camera. The phone is very good looking and it comes in blue and black colours with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display.

Asus ROG Phone 2 looks the most different of the three because it is a gaming phone. It has a tall 6.59-inch AMOLED HDR display with bezels on top and bottom. The ROG Phone 2 has AirTriggers which gives haptic feedback while gaming. It also has two USB Type-C ports, dual front-facing speakers and a headphone jack. There’s also the ROG logo at the rear which glows in different colours.

Performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by the company’s Exynos 9810 processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone has a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The smartphone runs Android 10-based OneUI out-of-the-box

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. It is fuelled by a 4,065mAh battery with VOOC fast charging support. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom also runs its customOS 6.0 which is based on Android Pie.

The ROG Phone 2 runs on the fastest processor among the three with q Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ processor. The smartphone supports up to 12GB of RAM and it has a massive 6,000mAh battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 4.0. On the software front, it runs Android Pie with custom ROG UI on top.

Camera

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a triple camera setup with a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle camera, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The smartphone has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

Oppo Reno 10x zoom also offers triple cameras with a 48-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 13-megapixel combination. The smartphone’s highlight is that it supports 10x hybrid zoom. For selfies, there’s a 16-megapixel front camera. On the ROG Phone 2, you get a 48-megapixel camera and a 13-megapixel ultra wide angle lens. There’s a 24-megapixel front camera for selfies.

Price

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite starts at Rs 38,999 for the base variant and Rs 40,999 for the 8GB model. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is available in India at Rs 39,990. The Asus ROG Phone 2 carries the most affordable price tag of Rs 37,999.

Takeaways

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is definitely a good offer for those who wish to purchase the Note 10 or Note 10 Lite but don’t have the budget for it. But placing the Note 10 Lite among its rivals shows that users can get more on areas like camera and performance and that too around the same price.