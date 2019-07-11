Samsung Galaxy Note 10 looks very similar to Huawei P30 Pro in latest leak

tech

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 12:54 IST

Just weeks before the official launch of Galaxy Note 10, its press renders have leaked online. The latest leaked images reveal major design changes for the Samsung flagship. Galaxy Note 10 is scheduled to launch on August 7.

Like its sibling phones, Galaxy Note 10 also features the punch-hole camera design. It however has the punch-hole camera at the centre. There are more changes at the rear with the cameras now placed at the left corner. The phone still retains the rectangular form as seen in the Galaxy Note series. Samsung has also removed the Bixby button on the Galaxy Note 10.

Galaxy Note 10 leaked renders. ( Ishan Agarwal/Twitter )

Galaxy Note 10 is seen in two colour options of black and ‘Silver Prism’ which has a gradient finish. This variant of the Galaxy Note 10 is strikingly similar to the Huawei P30 Pro. The camera placement makes it more convincing. The triple-camera setup could feature a 48-megapixel sensor with a telephoto and ultrawide-angle lens. For selfies, Galaxy Note 10 is said to house a 10-megapixel sensor.

This year, Samsung is said to launch two variants of Galaxy Note 10 in terms of screen size. The regular Galaxy Note 10 will feature a 6.3-inch while the Galaxy Note 10+ will house a bigger 6.7-inch screen. Leaks also suggest there will be 5G versions of the Galaxy Note 10 as well. This seems likely since Galaxy S10+ also got its 5G model.

Galaxy Note 10 will most likely be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor and Exynos 9825 chipset. It could launch with Android 9 out-of-the-box, and house a 4,500mAh battery.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 12:53 IST