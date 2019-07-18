Samsung Galaxy Note 10 may not launch with Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset

tech

Updated: Jul 18, 2019 13:50 IST

Samsung’s next flagship, the Galaxy Note 10, may not feature Qualcomm’s latest gaming-centric Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset.

While the international models of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will feature a newer Exynos 9825 chip that is found in the Galaxy S10 series, Note 10 models sold in the US will feature the original Snapdragon 855 processor, not the 855 Plus, 9to5Google reported.

ASUS’s ROG Phone II which is slated to debut later this month, would be among the first smartphones to feature the Snapdragon 855 Plus processor.

Meanwhile, the launch of Galaxy Note 10 is likely to get delayed as the tech major is reportedly slowing down the production of its top tier Exynos 9825 chipset for the handset.

The latest trade feud may have forced the tech giant to adjust the manufacturing timeline as it fears running out of chemical products currently being restricted by the Japanese government.

Samsung Electronics Co. plans to release its latest phablet, the Galaxy Note 10, in South Korea in late August following a showcase event earlier in the month.

With an unpacked event slated for August 7 in New York, Samsung plans to accept pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 10 two days later, ahead of its official launch in South Korea on August 23.

