Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10 Plus to launch in India today: Price, specifications, how to watch livestream and more

Updated: Aug 20, 2019 09:49 IST

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is coming to India today. The Galaxy Note 10 will be accompanied by a bigger variant, Galaxy Note 10+. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 69,999 while Galaxy Note 10+ will start at Rs 79,999.

Ahead of the launch, Samsung had opened pre-booking for Galaxy Note 10 phones. The phones are available online via Samsung.com/in, Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm and Tata CLiQ. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be available in Aura Glow, Aura Red and Aura Black colour options.

Samsung is also giving some offers on its new smartphones. For instance, users buying the phone with HDFC credit or debit cards will get a cashback of Rs 6,000. ICICI Bank credit and debit card users purchasing the phone from Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm and Tata CLiQ will also get a cashback of Rs 6,000.

Samsung is bundling Galaxy Watch Active smartwatch with Note 10 and Note 10+ phones at a discounted price. With the latest phones, you can get the smartwatch for Rs 9,999. Galaxy Watch Active is originally priced at Rs 19,999.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch live

Samsung is holding an event in Bengaluru today to launch the Galaxy Note phones. The event is scheduled to start at 12noon today. You can watch the livestream on the company’s official India website.

People test new devices during the launch event of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. ( REUTERS )

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes with a 6.3-inch full HD+ display whereas Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ comes with a 6.8-inch QHD+ screen. The Galaxy Note 10 has one variant in 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage while Galaxy Note 10+ offers up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

The Galaxy Note10 comes with triple camera set-up at the rear and Galaxy Note10+ has a 4-camera setup. In Galaxy Note10 users get 16MP ultra wide lens, a 12MP wide angle sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens. The phone comes with a 10MP selfie camera.

In Galaxy Note10+, the real quad camera set-up features a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens and a VGA DepthVision camera. It has the same 10MP selfie camera on the front.

The Note10+ has a large 4,300mAh battery with fast charging support while the smaller Note device offers a 3,500mAh battery.

Galaxy Note 10’s stylus, S-Pen, now supports gesture navigation. The Air actions enable users to perform certain tasks on the phone using gestures with the S Pen.

First Published: Aug 20, 2019 09:45 IST