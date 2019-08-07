Samsung Galaxy Note 10 promo materials leak ahead of launch

tech

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 launch is only a few hours away but leaks still get the better of the new flagship series. Official promo materials of the Galaxy Note 10 have now leaked revealing the screen size and features of the phone.

Discovered by Droid Life, these promo materials of Galaxy Note 10 are said to appear gradually over the next few weeks. The major reveal here is the confirmation of Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. Galaxy Note 10 will feature a 6.3-inch Infinity Display and Galaxy Note 10+ will house a bigger 6.8-inch display. Confirming past leaks, Galaxy Note 10 will flaunt a bezel-less display with a punch-hole camera at the top centre.

The latest leak also confirms a new S Pen is coming with the Galaxy Note 10. The new S Pen comes equipped with air gestures, remote shutter button, and handwriting-to-text conversion. Users will be able to take pictures or change tracks with the S Pen, and use air gestures to change slides in presentations.

Samsung also highlights battery life of the Galaxy Note 10 claiming ‘Superfast Charge’ will give hours of juice on a few minutes of charging. Galaxy Note 10 is rumoured to house a 4,000mAh battery with support for up to 45W fast charging.

The leaked promos also highlight Galaxy Note 10’s camera features. The smartphone will offer live video bokeh, three Audio Zoom mics for better sound recording and ‘high-powered pro lenses’. Droid Life also suggests pricing of the Galaxy Note 10 starting at $949 (Rs 67,100 approx), while the ‘Plus’ version will retail at $1,099 (Rs 77,600 approx).

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will launch at the company’s ‘Unpacked Event’ in New York City. The launch event is scheduled to begin at 1:30 am IST. In India, Galaxy Note 10 is expected to launch on August 20 with sales starting on August 22 or August 23.

