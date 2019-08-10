Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Realme 64MP camera, HarmonyOS and more: Tech Wrap

tech

A great deal of things happened this week. Samsung showcased its new flagship Galaxy Note 10 series. Xiaomi quickly moved from showcasing its 64MP camera tech to promising a 100MP camera phone. Its rival Realme also unveiled its 64MP camera phone which will launch in India later this year.

Huawei finally launched its much awaited and talked about mobile operating system, HarmonyOS. At the same time, WhatsApp was caught in a major user data controversy.

Here’s a breakdown of all things that made headlines in tech this week.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 launch

Samsung took the wraps off its new Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ phones. Flaunting a refreshed design with a punch-hole camera, the Galaxy Note 10 series comes power-packed with many new features as well. Samsung has integrated an in-display fingerprint sensor, and added more cameras on the Note 10 series. It also made some compromises like removing the 3.5mm headphone jack. You can find out all about the Note 10 India price and availability here.

Xiaomi 100MP camera phone

Shortly after showing off its 64-megapixel camera tech, the Chinese company teased its 100-megapixel camera tech. Xiaomi’s 100-megapixel camera phone, 108-megapixel to be precise, will deliver 12032 x 9024 pixels resolution images which would be digital camera quality. There is no word on when Xiaomi’s 100MP camera phone will launch. But its 64MP camera phone is expected to launch this year.

Realme 64MP camera phone

Realme had a closer to home approach by unveiling its 64-megapixel camera tech in India. Realme’s new smartphone featuring the 64-megapixel quad camera setup will launch in India before Diwali. It is expected to be called Realme 5 or Realme XI. The company also said it will launch as many as three phones with the 64-megapixel camera.

HarmonyOS

At the ongoing HDC 2019, Huawei unveiled its new operating system, HarmonyOS. Huawei says that HarmonyOS will be different from Android and iOS. HarmonyOS is microkernel-based and will operate across different platforms including TVs and smartphones. Huawei Mate 30 is expected to be the first smartphone to run on HarmonyOS.

WhatsApp flaw

WhatsApp has been making headlines this week with cybersecurity researchers at CheckPoint having discovered security flaws. There are three vulnerabilities which allow hackers to alter the identity of the sender, text of someone else’s reply and even send a private message to a group. CheckPoint researchers said they informed WhatsApp back in 2018 but so far only the third vulnerability has been fixed.

