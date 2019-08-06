Samsung Galaxy Note 10: S Pen stylus to bring Google Pixel 4-like air gesture feature

tech

Updated: Aug 06, 2019 12:08 IST

Even as stylus phones have become extinct from the market, Samsung’s Galaxy Note series has remained an exception. Over the years, Galaxy Note’s stylus, popularly known as S Pen, has evolved with smarter form factor and features. Samsung is now gearing up for the launch of Galaxy Note 10 series. Just like the smartphone, S Pen is also set to get some important updates.

According to reports, Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s S Pen will come with an air gesture feature. Called “Air Action”, the stylus will allow users to perform certain tasks without actually needing to tap the screen. Samsung Galaxy Note 10’s S Pen will reportedly allow users to zoom in and out of the photos. Users will also be able to use S Pen to control and navigate through the phone.

It is worth noting that Samsung had been offering air gesture features on its smartphones for several years. The latest version, however, is expected to bring smarter features and capabilities. Samsung’s S Pen already does some level of air gesture action.

Samsung introduced Bluetooth support in S Pen with Galaxy Note 9 last year. The feature allowed S-Pen to function as a remote control for the phone allowing users to take photos and even use it to navigate a presentation via Samsung DeX. The stylus also supports several native and several third party apps. For instance, you can use the S Pen to play, pause and switch to next video on YouTube.

While Samsung is enabling S Pen based air gesture support, Google said its Pixel 4 will be the first phone to support radar-based motion sensing capabilities. Based on Soli chip, Pixel 4 will allow users to skip songs, snooze alarms, and silence phone calls, just by waving their hand. Google said it will further develop the air gesture feature to bring more and smarter capabilities.

ALSO READ: Google Pixel 4 vs Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Apple iPhone 11

According to my sources:#GalaxyNote10 = 6.3-inch Infinity-O AMOLED, SD855+ or Exynos9825 (7nm), 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM, 12MP Wide + 16MP Ultra Wide + 12MP Zoom, 3600mAh with 45W charging + 15W PowerShare + 25W charger, UFS3.0, S-Pen with "Air Actions" gestures. — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) July 23, 2019

Samsung Galaxy Note 10

Samsung is expected at least variants of Galaxy Note 10. A Galaxy Note 10 Pro will have a larger 6.8-inch screen with centrally placed punch-hole camera. The top-end model will come with 4,300mAh battery, 45W fast charging, 12GB of RAM and 256GB built-in storage. The base model of Galaxy Note 10 will have a 6.3-inch AMOLED screen, 3,500mAh battery, 8GB of RAM and 256GB built-in storage. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series will come with triple rear cameras including 12-megapixel primary lens, 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and 12-megapixel telephoto lens with up to 2x optical zoom. Both Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Pro will skip 3.5mm headphone jack. Samsung could also launch a 5G version of Galaxy Note 10.

First Published: Aug 06, 2019 11:55 IST