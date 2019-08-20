Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series launched in India, prices start at Rs 69,999: Specifications, features

tech

Samsung on Tuesday officially announced the launch of its Galaxy Note 10 series in India. The latest smartphone series features a compact Galaxy Note 10 and a bigger Galaxy Note 10+ with a similar set of specifications. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series will go on sale in India on August 23.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: Price and offers

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 69,999 while Galaxy Note 10+ will start at Rs 79,999. You can buy the latest Samsung phones online through Samsung.com/in, Flipkart, Amazon, Tata CLiQ, and Paytm.

Samsung is giving Rs 6,000 cashback with HDFC credit or debit cards. You can also get the same cashback on payments through ICICI Bank credit and debit cards on Flipkart, Amazon, Paytm and Tata CLiQ. You can buy Samsung Galaxy Watch at a discounted price of Rs 9,999 (originally priced at Rs 19,999) with Galaxy Note 10. You can also get Galaxy Buds instead of Galaxy Watch for Rs 4,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+: Specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 sports a 6.3-inch full HD+ display. The bigger model Galaxy Note 10+ has a 6.8-inch QHD+ screen. The Galaxy Note 10 features 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage whereas Galaxy Note 10+ comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

The Galaxy Note10 houses a triple rear camera set-up while Galaxy Note10+ offers a 4-camera setup. In Galaxy Note10 camera setup includes 16MP ultra wide lens, a 12MP wide angle sensor and a 12MP telephoto lens. The phone comes with a 10MP selfie camera.

In Galaxy Note10+, the real quad camera set-up has the same a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, a 12MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP telephoto lens and an additional a VGA DepthVision camera. It has the same 10MP selfie camera on the front.

The Note10+ is powered by a large 4,300mAh battery with fast charging support while the smaller Note device runs on a 3,500mAh battery. Galaxy Note 10’s stylus, S-Pen, comes with new features such as Air actions which helps users to perform certain tasks on the phone without tapping on the phone.

