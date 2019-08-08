Samsung Galaxy Note 10 series launched with upgraded features, specs

tech

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 02:24 IST

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is finally official. The new phablet comes with a refreshed design, upgraded S Pen and new features. This year, Samsung has launched two variants of Galaxy Note 10 including a ‘+’ version.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 starts at $949 (Rs 67,000 approx) and $1,099 (Rs 77,900 approx.) for the Galaxy Note 10+. Like the Galaxy S10 series, Samsung has also released a 5G variant of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+.

The new Galaxy Note 10 series will be available starting August 23 in three colour options of ‘Aura Glow’, ‘Aura White’ and ‘Aura Black’.

Samsung’s new Note series come with upgraded specifications, refreshed design and features. Galaxy Note 10 features an Infinity Display with a punch-hole camera placed at the top centre. The rear camera placement has also been moved to the left corner. Two major noticeable design changes are the removal of rear fingerprint sensor and 3.5mm headphone jack.

Galaxy Note 10 is the first in the series to ditch the headphone jack. As for the other changes, Samsung has adopted an in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy Note 10.

Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ offer almost the same set of specifications. The major differences are in the screen size, battery and storage. Here’s a look at the full specs of the Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ specifications

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display, while the Galaxy Note 10+ houses a bigger Quad HD+ 6.8-inch display. The smartphone is powered by the new Exynos 9825 chipset and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 for select markets. Galaxy Note 10 packs 8GB of RAM and 256GB of built-in storage. The 5G model of Galaxy Note 10 offers 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

As for the Galaxy Note 10+ it comes with 12GB RAM and storage options of 256GB and 512GB.

For photography, Galaxy Note 10 offers a triple camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel primary lens, 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and 12-megapixel telephoto lens with up to 2x optical zoom. Galaxy Note 10+ houses a quad-camera setup with an additional VGA depth vision camera. For selfies, there’s a 10-megapixel camera up front.

Galaxy Note 10 is fuelled by a 3,500mAh battery, while the Galaxy Note 10+ packs a bigger 4,300mAh battery. Galaxy Note 10 series supports super fast charging, wireless charging and wireless powershare. On the software front, Galaxy Note 10 runs on Android 9 Pie. Connectivity options include dual SIM, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0 and USB Type-C port.

S Pen

Samsung has upgraded the S Pen with features like air gestures, remote shutter button, and handwriting-to-text conversion. Users can take pictures or change tracks with the S Pen, and use air gestures to change slides in presentations. The new S Pen has a 350uAh battery which is said to last for 10 hours on a single charge.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 02:13 IST