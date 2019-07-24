Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to be powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus

tech

South Korean tech giant Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy Note 10 series smartphones would be powered by the new Snapdragon 855 plus chipset, reports suggest.

Famed leakster Evan Blass made this revelation despite contrary reports that Samsung would be using the regular Snapdragon 855 chipset in its Galaxy Note 10 series.

The Galaxy Note 10 would feature a 6.3-inch display with full HD+ resolution and the 168 gram device would be powered by a 3,600mAh battery. The bigger Note 10 Plus smartphone would house a 4,300mAh battery, weigh 198 grams and offer a 6.8-inch (Quad High Definition) QHD+ display, news portal GSMArena reported on Tuesday.

Galaxy Note 10 Plus is likely to come with the much-awaited 45W fast charging, however, the handset might be shipped with just a 25W charger in the box, according to leaker Ice Universe. Even though the device would be shipped with a 25W charger, users can buy the 45W charger for faster battery charging by paying extra.

Samsung Electronics Co. plans to release its latest phablet, the Galaxy Note 10, in South Korea in late August following a showcase event earlier in the month.

With an unpacked event slated for August 7 in New York, Samsung plans to accept pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 10 two days later, ahead of its official launch in the domestic market on August 23.

