Samsung Galaxy Note 10 to launch in South Korea on August 23

tech

Updated: Jul 13, 2019 17:59 IST

Samsung Electronics Co. plans to release its latest phablet, the Galaxy Note 10, in South Korea in late August following a showcase event earlier in the month, industry sources have said.

With an unpacked event slated for August 7 in New York, Samsung plans to accept pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 10 two days later, ahead of its official launch in the domestic market on August 23, according to local mobile carriers.

According to them, the device will support only 5G in South Korea, while both 4G and 5G models will be available for the global market, Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.

Samsung declined to comment on the schedule.

Last week, the company unveiled an image of the Galaxy Note 10’s S Pen and a close-up of a camera opening, hinting at an all-screen design for the new device.

The device is expected to come in two sizes -- 6.3 inches for the standard model and 6.7 inches for the premium one -- respectively priced at around 1.2 million Won ($1,020) and 1.4 million Won here, according to the carriers.

First Published: Jul 13, 2019 17:59 IST