Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 10+: Price, specifications, features compared

Samsung’s decade-long Galaxy Note series is getting a big facelift this year. From higher screen-to-body aspect ratio to improved specifications and stylus, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Note 10 looks quite different from the previous generations. For the first time ever, Samsung has introduced two variants of its phablet– Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+. The two phones are identical to each other but come with subtle differences. Let’s take a closer look.

Display

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 measures 71.8 x 151.0 x 7.9mm and weighs 168 grams. The smartphone has a 6.3-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O Display, 2280x1080 (401ppi) and HDR10+ certification.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is slightly larger in size and overall dimensions. The smartphone measures 77.2 x 162.3 x 7.9mm and weighs 196 grams. The smartphone has a bigger 6.8-inch display with Quad HD+ resolution, Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O panel, 2280x1080 (401ppi) and HDR10+ certification.

Camera

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 offers a triple rear camera setup including 16-megapixel ultrawide angle f/2.2 123-degree lens, wide-angle 12-megapixel 2PD f/1.5/f2.4 OIS 77-degree lens, and 12-megapixel telephoto f/2.1 OIS 45-degree lens. Galaxy Note 10+ has the same triple rear camera but has an extra ‘DepthVision’ VGA camera.

Both Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ come with 10-megapixel front-facing camera with f/2.2 aperture and 80-degree wide-angle.

A woman holds different colored models of the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 while people test new devices during the launch event of the Galaxy Note 10 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., August 7, 2019. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz ( REUTERS )

Performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10+ are powered by 7nm octa-core processor. The chip differs by market. For instance, Samsung offers Exynos-based flagship phones in India while it sells Qualcomm Snapdragon-based flagships in the US.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes in two versions, 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage (4G), and 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage (5G). Galaxy Note 10+ offers superior specs - 12GB RAM with 256GB internal storage, and 12GB RAM with 512GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is powered by 3400mAh battery while Galaxy Note 10+ gets a 4170mAh battery. Both smartphones support QC2.0, AFC and PD3.0 charging standards.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 LTE model is available with dual SIM while 5G model has single SIM. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 LTE model comes with dual SIM (hybrid – one nano SIM, one nano SIM or one microSD slot up to 1TB), and 5G model has single nano SIM with microSD support up to 1TB.

Price

The Galaxy Note10 and Galaxy Note10+ will be available in Aura Glow, Aura White and Aura Black starting August 23. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 price starts at $949 (Rs 67,000 approximately) whereas Galaxy Note 10+ starts at $1,099 (Rs 78,000 approximately).

