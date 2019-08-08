Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 9: Price, specifications compared

tech

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 02:27 IST

At its latest ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event, Samsung unveiled the new Galaxy Note 10 series. The new Galaxy Note 10 series features two phones including Galaxy Note 10+. There’s also a 5G variant of the Galaxy Note 10.

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 10 comes with upgrades in the design, hardware and camera departments. Samsung has also made some distinct changes like moving the cameras to the side and ditching the 3.5mm headphone jack. Galaxy Note 10 also features a bezel-less display with a punch-hole camera. Here’s a detailed look at how Galaxy Note 10 compares with last year’s Galaxy Note 9.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 9: Design, display

Design is a major change and upgrade on the Galaxy Note 10. The smartphone retains the rectangular form of the Note series but now offers more screen room with a bezel-less display and punch-hole camera at the top centre. The rear panel has also gone through some changes with the rear cameras now placed at the left corner.

Samsung has also removed the physical fingerprint sensor and opted for an in-display fingerprint sensor. It has a 6.3-inch FHD+ AMOLED display.

In comparison, Galaxy Note 9 houses a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ curved display. The smartphone has bezels on top and bottom and a dedicated Bixby button on the right side.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 9: Performance

As expected, the next-generation Note comes with the latest Exynos 9825 chipset and Snapdragon 855+ for select markets. Galaxy Note 9 is powered by last year’s Exynos 9810 SoC and Snapdragon 845 chipset.

In terms of storage, Galaxy Note 9 comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage. Samsung has beefed up storage on the Galaxy Note 10 with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB built-in storage.

Samsung has upgraded the battery on the Galaxy Note 10+. The Galaxy Note 10, on the other hand has a 3,500mAh battery. In comparison, the Galaxy Note 9 launched with a 4,000mAh battery. The new Galaxy Note 10 also comes with wireless powershare as seen on the Galaxy S10.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 9: Camera

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 has a triple-camera setup featuring a 12-megapixel primary lens, 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens and 12-megapixel telephoto lens with up to 2x optical zoom. The smartphone houses a 10-megapixel camera for selfies.

Galaxy Note 9 comes with a pair of 12-megapixel rear cameras. For selfies, there’s an 8-megapixel camera up front.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 9: Price

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 starts at $949 (Rs 67,000 approx.) for the base model. In India, Galaxy Note 9 is available for Rs 67,900. The India pricing for Galaxy Note 10 is yet to be revealed.

Summing up

The new Galaxy Note 10 does offer major upgrades but also compromises in some key areas like display and battery. Stay tuned for our review of the Galaxy Note 10 to find out how much of an upgrade is the new Note.

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 02:27 IST