Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs OnePlus 7 Pro: Flagship phone compared with flagship killer

tech

Updated: Aug 11, 2019 14:40 IST

Samsung earlier this week introduced Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Note 10 Plus smartphones. The Galaxy Note series is known for large screens and stylus support. Over the years, Galaxy Note 10 series have evolved as Samsung’s extension to Galaxy S-series flagship phones. The 2019 models of Samsung Galaxy Note 10 come with improved features and specifications. The stylus, S Pen, has also been upgraded with new features.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 will go on sale in India later this month. Samsung Galaxy Note 10 is priced at Rs 69,999 while Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ will be available for Rs 79,999. Samsung’s latest smartphones will compete with a range of premium smartphones, especially OnePlus 7 Pro. The OnePlus flagship is available in India at much lower price, Rs 48,999.

Design and display

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes with a large 6.3-inch display with Infinity O cutout on the front. The phone has a familiar glass-metal-glass design with a rectangular look, similar to Galaxy Note 9. The AMOLED display has full HD+ resolution, HDR 10+ certification, and ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor.

OnePlus 7 Pro also has a big screen at 6.67-inch but doesn’t have a cutout on the front. The phone uses a pop-up selfie camera instead. The phone has an AMOLED panel with QHD+ resolution. The screen also offers HDR with 90Hz screen refresh and in-screen fingerprint sensor.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 9

Camera

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 comes with three rear cameras including 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle f/2.2 (123-degree) sensor, wide-angle 12-megapixel 2PD AF f1.5/F2.5 OIS (77-degree) sensor, and 12-megapixel f2.1 OIS (45-degree) sensor. On the front, it has a 10-megapixel 2PD AF f2.2 80-degree lens.

OnePlus 7 Pro also has a triple-rear camera setup featuring 48-megapixel primary sensor with f1.6, 8-megapixel telephoto lens with OIS and f2.4 aperture, and 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle f2.2 117-degree lens. On the front it has a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with fixed focus and f2.0 aperture.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 vs Galaxy Note 10 Plus

Performance

OnePlus 7 Pro runs on Android Pie-based OxygenOS and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with 6GB/8GB/12GB of RAM. The phone comes with 128GB/256GB built-in UFS 3.0 storage. The smartphone has a 4,000mAh battery with Warp Charge 30 support.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 base model has 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. It runs on an octa-core processor (India model likely to have Exynos 9825 SoC). The smartphone has a 3,400mAh battery with fast charging support via QC2.0, AFC and PD3.0. Unlike OnePlus 7 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 supports wireless charging 2.0 and wireless powershare. The Note 10 runs on Android Pie-based OneUI out-of-the-box.

Key differences

Even though Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and OnePlus 7 Pro seem fairly equal in terms of specifications, there are some key differences. For instance, Galaxy Note 10 brings stylus support. The upgraded S Pen allows users to perform air gestures and take selfies from the phone. The Samsung phone has an upgraded processor and better image sensors under the hood. It also supports wireless charging.

First Published: Aug 11, 2019 14:40 IST