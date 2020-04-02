Samsung Galaxy Note 20 first big leak reveals S20 Ultra-like design

tech

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 07:21 IST

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may be months away from the official release but it hasn’t stopped leaks and rumours from coming. The latest is a leaked image of case mold for the next Note smartphone which gives an idea about the design of the phone.

Shared by Roland Quandt, the case mold reveals a larger rectangular cutout for the camera module on the back. The mold also hints at a flatter design for the Note unlike the Galaxy S20 phones have slightly curvier design.

The new leak suggests the Galaxy Note 20 design will be quite like the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Samsung’s Note series have evolved as an extension to the company’s flagship Galaxy S phones with upgraded specifications, features, and the productivity suite like S Pen stylus.

Here's a fun one. This is a mold for an inlay for the official Samsung Galaxy Note 11 (Plus) LED View Cover. (Ignore the markings and the aspect ratio could be a little off, too). pic.twitter.com/kAZEFmTXhB — Roland Quandt (@rquandt) March 31, 2020

This is probably the first big leak about the Galaxy Note 20. Earlier, BGR spotted a new premium phone in a Samsung commercial. Speculated to be the Galaxy Note 20, the phone is seen with all-screen display.

Based on other rumours, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is said to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and a 120Hz refresh rate. More details are likely to follow as we get closer to the official launch month.