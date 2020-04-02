e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 02, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy Note 20 first big leak reveals S20 Ultra-like design

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 first big leak reveals S20 Ultra-like design

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 is expected to launch later this year. Here’s what the first big leak about the phone reveals.

tech Updated: Apr 02, 2020 07:21 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
TM Roh, president and head of mobile communications business of Samsung Electronics, unveils the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G smartphone during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 in San Francisco, California, U.S. February 11, 2020.
TM Roh, president and head of mobile communications business of Samsung Electronics, unveils the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G smartphone during Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 in San Francisco, California, U.S. February 11, 2020. (REUTERS)
         

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may be months away from the official release but it hasn’t stopped leaks and rumours from coming. The latest is a leaked image of case mold for the next Note smartphone which gives an idea about the design of the phone.

Shared by Roland Quandt, the case mold reveals a larger rectangular cutout for the camera module on the back. The mold also hints at a flatter design for the Note unlike the Galaxy S20 phones have slightly curvier design.

The new leak suggests the Galaxy Note 20 design will be quite like the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Samsung’s Note series have evolved as an extension to the company’s flagship Galaxy S phones with upgraded specifications, features, and the productivity suite like S Pen stylus. 

This is probably the first big leak about the Galaxy Note 20. Earlier, BGR spotted a new premium phone in a Samsung commercial. Speculated to be the Galaxy Note 20, the phone is seen with all-screen display.

Based on other rumours, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is said to run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and a 120Hz refresh rate. More details are likely to follow as we get closer to the official launch month.

tags
top news
Nizamuddin markaz trail widens; coronavirus cases in India hit 2,000
Nizamuddin markaz trail widens; coronavirus cases in India hit 2,000
Genetic sequencing takes lead in Covid-19 vaccine development
Genetic sequencing takes lead in Covid-19 vaccine development
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Case study of first US community spread patient offers vital Covid-19 clues
Case study of first US community spread patient offers vital Covid-19 clues
Kerala to Punjab, places that became epicentre of coronavirus infection
Kerala to Punjab, places that became epicentre of coronavirus infection
Covid-19: For years PM did this to stay fit, now Ayush ministry advises it too
Covid-19: For years PM did this to stay fit, now Ayush ministry advises it too
Scientists use lockdown to get data on unpolluted Delhi air
Scientists use lockdown to get data on unpolluted Delhi air
Covid-19 update: 36-hour operation to evacuate 2,346 Jamaat attendees
Covid-19 update: 36-hour operation to evacuate 2,346 Jamaat attendees
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech