Samsung Galaxy Note 20 screen details tipped even before Galaxy S20 launch

Updated: Feb 06, 2020 12:17 IST

Samsung Galaxy S20 rumours are already overflowing from all the corners and there’s nearly nothing that is left to our imagination. So, one of the tipsters has now started dropping nuggets about the ‘Samsung Galaxy Note 20’ smartphone, which is supposed to launch towards the end of this year. As per the tipster named Ice Universe, the rumoured Galaxy Note 20 will have a ‘Fine Tuned’ 120Hz refresh rate display. It has not been confirmed what exactly ‘Fine Tuned’ means here but we are guessing a better (and smoother) implementation with the user interface and other Samsung apps.

For what’s worth, at least one of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra smartphones are also rumoured to feature 120Hz refresh rate screen. For those unaware, Samsung has not yet launched any of its smartphones with 120Hz refresh rate yet. The Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ launched last year with 60Hz refresh rate display only.

The Galaxy Note20 will use a more fine-tuned 120Hz refresh rate technology. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) February 4, 2020

If Samsung launches the Galaxy S20 series with 120Hz refresh rate, it will be joining the bandwagon that already includes the Asus ROG Phone II and the recently launched Poco X2. We expect some other smartphone makers to launch handsets with 120Hz refresh rate this year as well. Many of them have already launched devices with 90Hz refresh rate.

However, this is not the only leak about the Galaxy Note 20 on the web, an image posted on Weibo last week showed the early stage schematics of the smartphone. The image shows a similar design like the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note10 Lite as one can see the rectangular rear camera setup. A charging port and S Pen cutouts can be seen at the bottom. There might be a mono speaker at the bottom as well.

However, it’s way too early for us to jump to conclusions since there’s nothing concrete about the handset yet.