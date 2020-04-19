Samsung Galaxy Note 20 to have a bigger battery than Note 10

tech

Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 is still months away from the official launch but leaks and rumours have continued to surface online. The latest is about the upgrade in the battery capacity. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy Note 20 will come with a bigger 4,000mAh battery, up from 3,500mAh on the predecessor.

A dutch blog claims to have spotted details about the Note 20’s battery sporting model code EB-BN980ABY. The battery is listed with 3,880mAh capacity which could be typical capacity of 4,000mAh, said GSMArena. It is worth noting that Samsung Galaxy S20 also has a 4,000mAh battery.

The website speculates that with Note 20 getting a bigger battery, the Plus version of the phone could have even bigger battery – 4,500mAh. This could be similar to how Galaxy S20 Plus has a 4,500mAh battery and Galaxy S20 Ultra has a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is said to come with 5G connectivity. The phone is likely to come with Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 865+ SoC with 8GB of RAM. The phone is likely to run on Android 10 out-of-the box.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Note 20 in August. It is the same timeframe when the company has launched Note series previously. So far, it seems Samsung is not going to defer the launch of the phone due to the Covid-19. According to reports, rival Apple is considering deferring the launch of iPhone 12 by at least three months. Things, however, are likely to change how the Covid-19 situation improves around the world.