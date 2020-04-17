e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 16, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s Android 10-based OneUI 2.1 is being worked upon

Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s Android 10-based OneUI 2.1 is being worked upon

Samsung’s Korean community website confirms the news, stating that Android 10-based OneUI 2.1 is coming to Galaxy Note 9 and the team is deciding what features are to be included.

tech Updated: Apr 17, 2020 02:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Samsung’s Korean community website confirms the news, stating that Android 10-based OneUI 2.1 is coming to Galaxy Note 9 and the team is deciding what features are to be included.
Samsung’s Korean community website confirms the news, stating that Android 10-based OneUI 2.1 is coming to Galaxy Note 9 and the team is deciding what features are to be included. (Samsung)
         

Earlier this month Samsung brought its OneUI 2.1 to the Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone and now reports suggest the same UI version is being optimised for last year’s Galaxy Note handset as well. Samsung’s Korean community website confirms the news, stating that Android 10-based OneUI 2.1 is coming to Galaxy Note 9 and the team is deciding what features are to be included.

As per the translated version, Samsung states that porting all the new camera features in OneUI 2.1 to the Galaxy Note 9 was not possible as it could affect the device’s overall UI stability. However, the community moderator says that “we are doing our best” to hear out customers and are checking what can be added. The moderator didn’t reveal when exactly will the update arrive. But we assume that it might take a month’s time or more before the team finalises on the features and fixes the bugs.

Samsung community moderator confirms OneUI 2.1 for Galaxy Note 9.
Samsung community moderator confirms OneUI 2.1 for Galaxy Note 9. ( Samsung Community/Korea )

In case you are wondering, the OneUI 2.1 brings a revamped UI and features that were first introduced on the Galaxy S20 series. It comes with improvements for AR emoji like manual editing and better facial expression recognition. This update also makes the Gallery app more organised. There’s a new Quick Crop feature as well that lets users directly cut images without having to open the edit menu. The Quick Crop button will be visible in the upper-left corner of an image.

All this comes in addition to features like Quick Share and Music Share. Samsung Keyboard is also updated with multilingual translation, swipe-based text undo/redo, and easier access to emoji and stickers.

top news
Railways mark its 167th anniversary with no passenger trains on its tracks
Railways mark its 167th anniversary with no passenger trains on its tracks
‘Disease of the rich’: Tamil Nadu CM explains state’s May 3 exit strategy
‘Disease of the rich’: Tamil Nadu CM explains state’s May 3 exit strategy
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
ED slaps money laundering case against Tablighi Jamaat chief
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
With 46 deaths, Pune ‘flu centres’ now front-line defence in Covid-19 attack
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Harbhajan reacts to Yuvraj’s remarks on lack of role models in Indian team
Here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20
Here’s everything you can buy online starting April 20
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Harley-Davidson lays off staff, cuts salaries amid coronavirus outbreak
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
Covid-19 positive person can infect people before getting symptoms: Know how
trending topics
Mumbai Covid-19 CasesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaToday SensexCovid-19 outbreakCovid-19Sachin TendulkarDelhi Covid-19 positive

don't miss

latest news

india-news

tech