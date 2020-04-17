Samsung Galaxy Note 9’s Android 10-based OneUI 2.1 is being worked upon

tech

Earlier this month Samsung brought its OneUI 2.1 to the Galaxy S10 Lite smartphone and now reports suggest the same UI version is being optimised for last year’s Galaxy Note handset as well. Samsung’s Korean community website confirms the news, stating that Android 10-based OneUI 2.1 is coming to Galaxy Note 9 and the team is deciding what features are to be included.

As per the translated version, Samsung states that porting all the new camera features in OneUI 2.1 to the Galaxy Note 9 was not possible as it could affect the device’s overall UI stability. However, the community moderator says that “we are doing our best” to hear out customers and are checking what can be added. The moderator didn’t reveal when exactly will the update arrive. But we assume that it might take a month’s time or more before the team finalises on the features and fixes the bugs.

Samsung community moderator confirms OneUI 2.1 for Galaxy Note 9. ( Samsung Community/Korea )

In case you are wondering, the OneUI 2.1 brings a revamped UI and features that were first introduced on the Galaxy S20 series. It comes with improvements for AR emoji like manual editing and better facial expression recognition. This update also makes the Gallery app more organised. There’s a new Quick Crop feature as well that lets users directly cut images without having to open the edit menu. The Quick Crop button will be visible in the upper-left corner of an image.

All this comes in addition to features like Quick Share and Music Share. Samsung Keyboard is also updated with multilingual translation, swipe-based text undo/redo, and easier access to emoji and stickers.