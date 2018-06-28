Samsung Galaxy Note 9 to launch on August 9: Everything you need to know

Samsung has announced its next ‘Unpacked event’ where it will unveil the latest Galaxy Note smartphone. The event is scheduled to take place on August 9 in Brooklyn, New York.

Samsung also posted a video on its Twitter handle to give a glimpse of the forthcoming Galaxy Note 9 phone. The video doesn’t reveal much about the new phone except for a revamped S Pen, the stylus that comes bundled with the Galaxy Note phones.

Ahead of the official announcement, key details about Samsung Galaxy Note 9 have already emerged online. The smartphone was recently spotted on the US’ FCC certification website. Along with the smartphone, Galaxy Tab S4 also passed through the FCC hinting on a possible launch on the same day.

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 is expected to come with a larger display but retain the design language of its predecessor, Galaxy Note 8. The smartphone will possibly feature the same ‘Infinity Display’ up front but with a smaller bottom chin. It is expected to house a 6.4-inch QHD+ Super AMOLED display with an 18.5:9 aspect ratio.

Galaxy Note 9 is also expected to come with upgrades under the hood like Qualcomm’s top-end Snapdragon 845 processor or the company’s in-house Exynos 9810 SoC. In terms of memory, the smartphone could offer 6GB and 8GB RAM options with storage going up to 512GB. This variant is however said to launch in select markets like South Korea and China first, with a global launch expected later.

In terms of optics, the smartphone will possibly continue with the dual-camera setup but with upgraded features. There could be an 8-megapixel camera up front for selfies. More expected features include Android 8.1 Oreo and a 4,000mAh battery.