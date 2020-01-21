Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10: Which one is best for you

tech

Samsung’s newest smartphone in the portfolio, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite, has launched in India and while it is aimed at smartphones in the sub-Rs 50,000 segment, it also cuts down on some of the specifications when you compared it with the flagship Samsung Galaxy Note 10. At this point, one would ask the most obvious question - is the Galaxy Note 10 Lite worth it or buying the Galaxy Note 10 makes more sense? Yes, both of them are priced for different segments and it completely depends on how much one is willing to shell. However, since India is a price specific country, what everything ultimately boils down to is the ‘value’. So Galaxy Note 10 Lite vs the Galaxy Note 10, which is for you? Read on…

With Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Samsung aims to deliver what it tried to deliver with the less powerful Galaxy S10e and Galaxy Note 10 smartphones last year - flagship experience in a more affordable price tag. The Note 10 Lite shares most features with the Galaxy Note 10 but it also cuts down in certain places.

When it comes to displays, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is in fact better than Galaxy Note 10. How? You get the same FHD+ display resolution but the only difference is that ‘Lite’ in fact has a larger screen size at 6.7-inch as compared to 6.3-inch. However, the downside here is that Galaxy Note 10 Lite has a tad bit lower pixel density (394ppi as compared to Note 10’s 401ppi), which is not a huge margin. So the Galaxy Note 10 Lite gets a thumbs up in this one.

When it comes to the performance, Galaxy Note 10 is the one leading the race here. As per the official spec sheet, the smartphone has a 7nm-based octa-core processor onboard. The Galaxy Note 10 Lite features a 10nm-based octa-core processor, which is less efficient. Also, the newer smartphone comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants while the Galaxy Note 10 comes in 8GB and 12GB variants. Of course, end users won’t see a difference in the performance and the smartphone will multi-task as easily as the Galaxy Note 10 does, for the most part.

Coming to the cameras, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite has three rear cameras with 12MP ultra-wide sensor and f/2.2 aperture, 12MP wide-angle sensor with f/1.7 aperture and 12MP telephoto sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The Galaxy Note 10 gets you a slightly better set of trio. It includes a 16MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 12MP ultra-wide with f/1.5 aperture and 12MP sensor with f/2.1 aperture. However, the story is different when it comes to front camera specifics. There’s a 32MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture in Galaxy Note 10 Lite while the Note 10 has a 10MP sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

The Galaxy Note 10 Lite also edges above the Galaxy Note 10 in terms of battery capacity. The former has a 4500mAh battery while the latter has a 3500mAh battery. Both support fast charging.

So considering that Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite is spec-wise better than the Galaxy Note 10 in battery, screen size and front camera, that too all given in a price tag of Rs 40,999 for the maxed out version while the Galaxy Note 10 being available at Rs 69,999 for the base variant, if not anything else, Samsung might just have made the Galaxy Note 10 as good as redundant in the market. Considering the price point, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite definitely seems a more valuable smartphone when we compare it only on the basis of specifications. But then if you are one who wants no compromise at all, you always have the option to go for the Galaxy note 10+, as it has all the features of Galaxy Note 10 and starts at Rs 79,999. However, which one is actually better? We can only say once we have reviewed the Galaxy Note 10 Lite. So, stay tuned.