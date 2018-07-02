Samsung Galaxy On6 with ‘Infinity Display’ launched in India: Price, full specifications

Samsung on Monday launched a new smartphone called Galaxy On6. The smartphone is priced at Rs 14,490 and will be available starting July 5 exclusively via Flipkart and Samsung’s e-store. This smartphone is the first in the series to feature ‘Infinity Display’ which was exclusive to Samsung’s flagship smartphones.

Samsung had introduced its ‘Infinity Display’ to non-flagship smartphones with the Galaxy A6+, A6, J6 and J8 smartphones last month. The company also introduced a new feature called ‘Video over Chat’ which allows users to chat on different apps like WhatsApp, Messenger while watching videos at the same time. The transparent chatbox will appear over the video allowing users to chat simultaneously while watching a video.

Samsung Galaxy On6 offers

On Flipkart, users can avail no cost EMIs starting at Rs 1,610 per month. Galaxy On6 can also be purchased through exchange offers going up to Rs 12,200, and a 5% discount on Visa debit and credit cards. Jio users can avail instant cashback of Rs 2,750 which will be credited to their MyJio account on recharges of Rs 198 and Rs 299. After the first four recharges of Rs 198, Jio users will get Double Data benefit.

Samsung Galaxy On6 specifications

Samsung Galaxy On6 features a 5.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display with an aspect ratio of 18.5:9. Under the hood of the smartphone, it runs in-house octa-core Exynos 7870 processor paired with 4GB of RAM. Also on offer is 64GB of onboard storage which is further expandable up to 256GB via a microSD card.

In the photography department, Galaxy On6 sports a 13-megapixel rear camera with f/1.9 aperture accompanied with features like filters and stickers. Up front there’s an 8-megapixel camera with f/1.9 aperture and features like ‘Selfie Focus’ and ‘Beauty Mode’. The front camera can also be used for unlocking the smartphone in addition to a rear fingerprint sensor.

Connectivity options on the Galaxy On6 include dual SIM support, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,000mAh battery. On the software front, it runs Android 8.0 Oreo.