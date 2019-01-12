Samsung Galaxy S10: 5G support to in-display fingerprint sensor, top features of new flagship phone

Samsung will unveil its latest Galaxy S10 flagship smartphone on February 20. This will also mark the tenth anniversary of Samsung’s Galaxy S series of smartphones.

Samsung sent out media invites for its event highlighting the number 10. The South Korean giant will launch three Galaxy S10 variants, Bloomberg reported. Of the three, one would be an affordable variant of the Galaxy S10.

Ahead of the Galaxy S10 launch, there have been more leaks and reports on the upcoming smartphones. Here are the top features expected on the upcoming Galaxy S10.

5G support

Samsung announced in a blog post that the company will launch a 5G-enabled smartphone by the first half of 2019. The high-end model of Galaxy S10 is rumoured to come with 5G support. This variant of Galaxy S10 will reportedly pack 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of inbuilt storage.

Punch-hole display

Samsung has stayed away from the explosive notched display design. The company however teased new Infinity Displays one of which features a punch-hole display aptly called “Infinity-O”. Galaxy S10 is expected to feature this Infinity Display with a hole for the selfie camera. Samsung is also said to have revealed the punch-hole display on its One UI presentation slide, according to a Redditor.

Exynos 9820 processor

Samsung’s flagship smartphones are powered by the latest in-house Exynos processors. Notably, the Galaxy S10 will most likely run on Exynos 9829 chipset. As for the Galaxy S10 variant in the US, it will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor.

In-display fingerprint sensor

In addition to a new display, Galaxy S10 could also adopt the in-display fingerprint sensor. With an in-display fingerprint sensor, Samsung will do away with its iris scanning technology used in previous Galaxy S series phones.

5,000mAh battery

Samsung doesn’t go big on battery capacities. It could however launch the Galaxy S10 with a massive 5,000mAh battery. It won’t be the first Samsung phone with a 5,000mAh battery as the upcoming Galaxy M20 will take the crown. Part of Samsung’s new Galaxy M series, the Galaxy M20 will launch along with Galaxy M10 later this month.

Android 9 Pie

On the software front, Galaxy S10 will launch with the latest Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box. The smartphone could also run on the new One UI for large-screened smartphones.

Foldable phone

Samsung could also launch its much-anticipated foldable smartphone. The company had unveiled this device last November giving a glimpse on its latest technology. Dubbed ‘Galaxy F’, the smartphone folds open like a book and runs on One UI.

First Published: Jan 12, 2019 15:07 IST