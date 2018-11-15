Samsung Galaxy S10 could launch with punch hole-like notch, three rear cameras

Samsung is expected to embrace the notch display with its upcoming flagship smartphone, Galaxy S10. The display on Galaxy S10 will be different as it could have a small hole on the left-corner for the selfie camera.

According to multiple leaks and rumours, Galaxy S10 will have a hole-cutout on the top-left corner of the display. This will give even more screen room for the Galaxy S10 with almost no bezels. This expected design change is also in line Samsung’s recent teaser for new Infinity Display designs. Samsung at its developer conference teased four new Infinity Display designs.

The first two Infinity Displays feature a V-shaped and U-shaped notch, while the third has an O-shaped hole. The fourth Infinity Display has no notch whatsoever but this technology is reportedly not ready for the Galaxy S10.

Samsung is one of the very few companies to have stayed away from the notch trend. But the South Korean giant could make an exception for the Galaxy S10 which will mark the 10th anniversary edition of the series.

In addition to the new display, leakster Evan Blass shares three more features for the Galaxy S10. There will be no rear fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy S10. It will instead feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. This new technology is present in smartphones like OnePlus 6T, Vivo Nex and Oppo Find X.

The smartphone is said to sport a triple-camera setup at the rear with a combination of standard, wide-angle and telephoto lens. Samsung recently launched Galaxy A7 and Galaxy A9 smartphones with a triple-camera and quad-camera setup.

On the software front, Galaxy S10 will run the new One UI based on Android 9 Pie. Samsung’s One UI is developed to make user experience on big smartphones better. The UI focuses on core actions taking place at the bottom half of the screen.

Under the hood, Galaxy S10 will most likely be powered by in-house Exynos 9820 processor. Successor to the Exynos 9810 SoC which powers the Galaxy Note 9 and Galaxy S9, the new chipset features a dedicated neural processing unit and is based on the 8nm process.

First Published: Nov 15, 2018 14:36 IST