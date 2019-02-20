Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy Buds leak hours before launch

We’re only a few hours away from the Samsung Galaxy S10 launch and the leaks are still pouring in. This time it’s a leaked TV commercial showing the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ phones along with the Galaxy Buds.

The Galaxy S10 commercial was posted on YouTube (now removed) gives a 30-second glimpse of the new products. Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ are seen flaunting the new Infinity O display design with the punch-hole camera. The video also highlights a USB Type-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack and the in-display fingerprint sensor.

All these features only confirm what has been leaked so far about the Galaxy S10 series. It also confirms the rumoured Galaxy Buds wireless headphones which were leaked earlier this month through Samsung’s Wearable app. Galaxy Buds come with a charging case and could be launched in three colour options of white, black and yellow. Along with the Galaxy Buds, more wearables like Galaxy Watch Active, and fitness band Fit and Fit E were leaked.

Samsung’s ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event appears to be jam-packed with many product launches according to leaks. Samsung is expected to launch three new phones – Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10E which will be a watered down variant in the series. Galaxy S10E will come with most of the flagship specifications and features. It will also be available in an exclusive ‘Canary Yellow’ colour.

The South Korean giant will most likely launch its foldable phone dubbed ‘Galaxy Fold’ which opens up like a book. It features a large 7.3-inch display with a smaller cover display.

Samsung’s ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event is scheduled to begin at 12:30 am IST.

