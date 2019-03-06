Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Samsung on Wednesday launched its flagship Galaxy S10 series in India. The new Galaxy S10 phones were first unveiled last month ahead of MWC.

Samsung is bringing three S10 models in India - Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e. The smartphones have been available for pre-orders in India, and will go on sale starting March 8. Samsung claimed the pre-bookings for Galaxy S10 are double than last year’s Galaxy S9 series. The smartphones will be available via Amazon India, Flipkart, Airtel in-store and offline stores.

Samsung Galaxy S10: Price

The flagship series starts at Rs 55,900 for the Galaxy S10e with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. Galaxy S10 comes in two variants of 8GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB priced at Rs 66,900 and 84,900 respectively.

Galaxy S10+ top-end model offers a mammoth 1TB of inbuilt storage with 12GB of RAM. This variant of Galaxy S10+ is priced at Rs 117,900. The smartphone also comes with 8GB RAM and two storage options of 128GB and 512GB priced at Rs 73,900 and Rs 91,900 respectively.

Samsung also launched its latest wearables - Galaxy Buds, Galaxy Fit and Galaxy Watch Active. Galaxy Buds is priced at Rs 9,990.

A journalist holds the new Samsung Galaxy S10 smartphone at a press event . ( REUTERS )

Galaxy S10 specifications, features

Samsung introduced its new Infinity-O display with the Galaxy S10 series. The Galaxy S10 and S10+ also come with wireless powershare which can charge compatible phones along with the Galaxy Watch and Buds.

The smartphones also sport triple-camera setup with new features like super slo-mo video recording, and feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The Galaxy S10 series is powered by Exynos 9820 processor.

The cheapest Galaxy S10e comes with dual cameras, a flat display and physical fingerprint sensor. Check out its full specifications and features here.

First Published: Mar 06, 2019 13:33 IST