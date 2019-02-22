Samsung Galaxy S10: Airtel offers new phones at down payment starting at Rs 9,099

Bharti Airtel on Friday announced a bunch of deals and offers on Samsung’s latest flagship phones, Galaxy 10 and Galaxy S10. The company is offering the new smartphones at down payment starting at Rs 9,099 via on its online Airtel Store.

Airtel is also offering upgrade programmes for new buyers. Apart from easy monthly payment options, Airtel is bundling post-paid plans with Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ with benefits such as 100GB data, unlimited voice local and STD calling, and free subscription to Amazon Prime Video for 1 year. It is also bundling free Netflix subscription for three months.

Airtel is offering Samsung Galaxy S10+ at down payment of Rs 15,799 with 24 EMIs at Rs 2,999. Galaxy S10 is available with down payment of Rs 9,099 with 24 EMIs at Rs 2,999. Samsung Galaxy S10 is officially priced at Rs 66,900 for the base model. The top-end model of the phone costs Rs 84,900. With Airtel’s plan, you end up paying Rs 81,000 approximately in two years.

Other top offers on Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ include Rs 6,000 cashback on HDFC credit and debit cards. The scheme is available to users who pre-order the phone between February 22 and February 28. Customers can also buy Galaxy Buds for just Rs 2,999 and Galaxy Watch for Rs 9,999 on pre-ordering the Samsung phones.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Fold: 5 things you need to know about the foldable phone

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 18:00 IST