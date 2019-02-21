Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10e premium smartphones launched

Even as Apple battles to revive smartphone sales in key markets, rival Samsung is stepping up its game with the new premium Galaxy S10 series. The latest flagship phones from Samsung bring a completely new screen design, more cameras, and lots of under the hood upgrades.

Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ also borrow a few elements from other premium smartphones such as Honor View20 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro. For instance, Galaxy S10 phones have punch-hole camera on the front – Samsung’s unique take on the trend of delivering edge-to-edge screens without including notch. Punch-hole cameras, however, are more difficult to hide than the more accepted boatshaped and waterdrop notches.

Another unique feature that Galaxy S10 phones bring is wireless share. The technology allows users to wirelessly charge compatible phones. Huawei offers a similar reverse wireless charging technology on its Mate 20 Pro which is available in India for Rs 69,990. Apple is also rumoured to include a ‘bilateral wireless charging’ technology on its iPhone 2019, allowing users to charge other devices such as Apple AirPods.

Apart from new design, Samsung’s new phones offer high-end specifications including the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor and Exynos 9820 processor. The latest chipsets also pave way for 5G compatibility on the new premium smartphones.

Samsung is also increasing the number of camera sensors on its premium phones – a new trend the Korean giant has adopted on its some of its budget and low-end phones. The top-end model features three camera sensors on the back and two selfie cameras.

Samsung Galaxy S10+: Full specifications

The premium Samsung Galaxy S10+ is 7.8mm thick and weighs around 175 grams. It features a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 438 ppi pixel density.

The smartphone comes with three rear cameras with dual OIS. The setup includes 12-megapixel telephoto lens (auto focus, f/2.4 aperture, and OIS), 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor (f/1.5/f2.4 and 77-degree), and ultra wide-angle 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.2 aperture. The camera supports up to 10X digital zoom and 2x optical zoom.

On the front, Samsung Galaxy S10+ has 10-megapixel (autofocus, f/1.9 and 80-degree), and RGB 8-megapixel (f2.2 aperture).

Galaxy S10+ comes with 8GB and 12GB RAM options. In terms of storage, the phone is available in 128GB, 512GB and 1TB storage. It also supports expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD slot. The smartphone is powered by a 4,100mAh battery.

Full camera specifications of Samsung Galaxy S10 phones (Samsung)

Samsung Galaxy S10: Full specifications

The smaller version of Galaxy S10+ comes with a 6.1-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display. It has the same triple-rear camera setup like Galaxy S10+ with same set of sensors. On the front, it offers a single 10-megapixel camera. Samsung Galaxy S10 also comes in 8GB/128GB and 12GB/512GB options. The phone supports up to 512GB expandable storage. It’s powered by a 3,400mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S10e: Full specifications

The Apple iPhone XR rival comes with a smaller 5.8-inch display with full HD+ AMOLED display. It has dual rear cameras with OIS. The setup includes wide-angle 12-megapixel sensor and ultra-wide 16-megapixel sensor. On the front, it has a 10-megapixel camera.

Samsung Galaxy S10e will be available in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB RAM and storage options. It supports expandable storage up to 512GB via a microSD card. It’s powered by a 3,100mAh battery.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 01:10 IST