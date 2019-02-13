Samsung Galaxy S10 leaked specs reveal a big upgrade over Galaxy S9

Samsung will unveil the new Galaxy S10 series at its ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event on February 20. Ahead of the official launch, full specifications of all the Galaxy S10 models have leaked online.

According to a report by GSMArena, the new lineup will feature Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10E. All three smartphones will feature the punch-hole ‘Infinity-O’ AMOLED display with HDR+ resolution, IP68 rating and USB Type-C ports.

On the software front, the Galaxy S10 series will run on OneUI, and will be powered by in-house Exynos 9820. All three phones will come in ‘Prism White’, ‘Prism Green’ and ‘Prism Black’ colours, while Galaxy S10E will have an exclusive ‘Canary Yellow’ colour. Confirming rumours and leaks, Galaxy S10 and S10+ will feature ultrasonic fingerprint sensor along with facial recognition.

Here are the detailed specifications of Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10E.

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 has a 6.1-inch AMOLED HDR+ Infinity O display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It will be powered by Exynos 9820 processor with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/512GB of inbuilt storage. The smartphone is fuelled by a 3,400mAh battery with wireless power share and fast wireless charging 2.0.

In the photography department, Galaxy S10 features a triple-camera setup of 12-megapixel (f/2.4) telephoto lens, 12-megapixel (f/1.5) wide-angle and 16-megapixel (f/2.2) cameras. For selfies, the Galaxy S10 will sport a 10-megapixel (f/1.9) camera. The Galaxy S10 models will come with two super slow-mo video recording modes which will create longer slow-motion videos than the Galaxy S9.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+ features a larger 6.3-inch AMOLED HDR+ Infinity O display. The smartphone will also offer the highest storage so far with 1TB. Otherwise, it will have the same storage configurations as the Galaxy S10. It also packs a bigger 4,100mAh battery with the same charging capabilities.

Samsung Galaxy S10+ comes with the same triple-camera module as the Galaxy S10. It however has a dual-camera setup up front. Galaxy S10+ feature dual 10-megapixel (f/1.9) and 8-megapixel (f/2.2) selfie cameras. The front cameras come with features like live focus, dual pixel, AF, UHD selfie and depth.

Samsung Galaxy S10E

Samsung Galaxy S10E is a more toned version of the Galaxy S10. It packs a slightly smaller 5.8-inch display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Its storage variants include 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of in-built storage. Galaxy S10E also offers wireless charging but on a smaller 3,100mAh battery. One key differentiator here would be security as the Galaxy S10E has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It does come with facial recognition though.

In the camera department, Galaxy S10 E has a dual-camera setup at the rear comprising a wide-angle 12-megapixel camera and 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. It sports a 10-megapixel camera with f/1.9 aperture.

First Published: Feb 13, 2019 19:25 IST