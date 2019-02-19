Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy F foldable phones to debut tomorrow: All you need to know

We’re only a day away from Samsung’s ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event in San Francisco. Samsung will launch its latest Galaxy S10 series along with a possible unveiling of its foldable smartphone.

Ahead of the official launch, Galaxy S10 series has been leaked extensively. Leaked documents reveal the detailed specifications and design of all three smartphones – Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10E. Galaxy S10 series will feature the punch-hole ‘Infinity-O’ AMOLED display, IP68 rating and USB Type-C ports.

On the software front, the Galaxy S10 series will run on the new OneUI. The three standard colours for the Galaxy S10 series are ‘Prism White’, ‘Prism Green’ and ‘Prism Black’ colours. Galaxy S10E will have an exclusive ‘Canary Yellow’ colour.

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10 features a 6.1-inch AMOLED HDR+ Infinity O display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 6 on top. It will be powered by Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 processor. The smartphone will come with 6GB/8GB of RAM and 128GB/512GB of inbuilt storage. It is fuelled by a 3,400mAh battery with wireless power share and fast wireless charging 2.0.

Galaxy S10 will also feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor. For photography, Galaxy S10 features a triple-camera setup of 12-megapixel (f/2.4) telephoto lens, 12-megapixel (f/1.5) wide-angle and 16-megapixel (f/2.2) cameras. There’s a 10-megapixel (f/1.9) front camera for selfies. The smartphone will also feature two super slow-mo video recording modes which will create longer slow-motion videos than the Galaxy S9.

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10+ has a bigger 6.3-inch display and 4,100mAh battery. Galaxy S10+ will also offer the highest storage so far with 1TB. The smartphone will offer the same storage configurations and wireless charging like the Galaxy S10.

At the rear, Galaxy S10+ offers the same camera capabilities like the Galaxy S10. It however has a dual-camera setup for selfies. Galaxy S10+ feature dual 10-megapixel (f/1.9) and 8-megapixel (f/2.2) selfie cameras. The front cameras come with features like live focus, dual pixel, AF, UHD selfie and depth.

Samsung Galaxy S10E

Samsung Galaxy S10E has a slightly smaller 5.8-inch Infinity O display with Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It will be available in two storage variants of 6GB/128GB 8GB/256GB. Galaxy S10E also offers wireless charging but packs a smaller 3,100mAh battery.

Unlike the Galaxy S10 series, the Galaxy S10E doesn’t offer an in-display fingerprint sensor. It instead houses a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. In the camera department, Galaxy S10 E has a dual-camera setup at the rear comprising a wide-angle 12-megapixel camera and 16-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera. It sports a 10-megapixels selfie camera with f/1.9 aperture.

Samsung ‘Galaxy F’ foldable phone

Samsung had unveiled its foldable phone last November at its developer conference. Samsung’s foldable phone which opens up like a book features the new ‘Infinity Flex’ display with a 7.3-inch screen of 1536x2152 pixels resolution. The foldable phone has another 4.5-inch cover display with 840x1960 pixels resolution.

First Published: Feb 19, 2019 16:56 IST