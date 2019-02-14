Samsung Galaxy S10+ hands-on video leaked ahead of February 20 launch

Pretty much everything has been revealed about Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series. There’s a new leak again, and this time it’s a hands-on video of the Galaxy S10+.

Shared on YouTube by MobileFun, the hands-on video gives a good glimpse on the front look of the Galaxy S10+. The leaked video pretty much confirms past renders of the Galaxy S10+. The smartphone features an all-display design with no notch. Galaxy S0+ is seen with a punch-hole camera on the top-right corner.

There’s a screen guard on the Galaxy S10+ with two cut-outs for the in-display fingerprint sensor and selfie camera. The authenticity of this video cannot be confirmed but it does corroborate past leaks and reports.

Galaxy S10+ specifications

In terms of specifications, Galaxy S10+ will feature a large 6.3-inch AMOLED HDR+ display. It will be powered by in-house 9820 processor. Galaxy S10+ will offer storage options up to 1TB, and pack a 4,100mAh battery. The smartphone will feature an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor in addition to face unlock. It will also come support wireless power share and fast wirless charging 2.0.

For photography, Galaxy S10+ will be equipped with a triple-camera setup of 12-megapixel (f/2.4) telephoto lens, 12-megapixel (f/1.5) wide-angle and 16-megapixel (f/2.2) cameras. It will sport dual 10-megapixel (f/1.9) and 8-megapixel (f/2.2) selfie cameras.

A leaked document revealed the full specifications sheet for the Galaxy S10 series. Samsung will also launch the Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10E at its ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event on February 20.

