Samsung Galaxy S10 India launch: Pre-orders on Flipkart start tomorrow

Samsung on Thursday launched its latest premium Galaxy S10 series. Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e phones will be available for pre-orders on Flipkart starting tomorrow.

Flipkart has announced the pre-order date for Samsung Galaxy S10 series. The teaser page doesn’t reveal which storage or colour models of the Galaxy S10 series will be available in India. Samsung India has listed all three phones on its official website. Galaxy S10 starts at $899.99 (Rs 64,000 approx) for the base model. The bigger Galaxy S10+ has a starting price of $999.99 (Rs 71,000 approx.).

The cheapest of the lot, Galaxy S10e is priced at $749.99. Samsung will also offer Galaxy buds for consumers who pre-order the Galaxy S10 or Galaxy S10+ in select markets. Galaxy Buds is priced at $129.99 (Rs 10,000 approximately).

Samsung Galaxy S10+ specifications

Samsung’s new Galaxy S10+ features a 6.4-inch Quad HD+ Curved Dynamic AMOLED display. The smartphone sports a triple-camera setup of 12-megapixel telephoto lens, 12-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and ultra wide-angle 16-megapixel sensor. Up front, Galaxy S10+ has a 10-megapixel and RGB 8-megapixel selfie cameras.

Galaxy S10+ comes with 8GB and 12GB of RAM and 128GB, 512GB and 1TB of storage options. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,100mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S10 specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10 has a smaller 6.1-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED display. It comes with the same memory variants but offers up to 512GB of onboard storage. The triple-camera setup at the rear is also the same as Galaxy S10+. For selfies, Galaxy S10 offers a single 10-megapixel sensor. The smartphone packs a 3,400mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy S10e specifications

Galaxy S10e has a 5.8-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. It features two wide-angle 12-megapixel sensor and ultra-wide 16-megapixel sensors at the rear. It has the same 10-megapixel selfie camera present on the Galaxy S10. Samsung Galaxy S10e will be available in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB RAM and storage options. It is fuelled by a 3,100mAh battery.

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 16:40 IST