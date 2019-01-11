Samsung Galaxy S10 launch date announced, foldable phone expected as well

Samsung has finally announced the launch date of its latest flagship phone, Galaxy S10. The company will hold an event in San Francisco on February 20 to unveil the smartphone. Samsung is also expected to launch the long-awaited foldable phone at the event.

Unlike the previous iterations, Samsung’s next flagship is anticipated to come with major upgrades, spanning from a new interface to faster 5G network support. Galaxy S10. The smartphone is expected to come with a large 5.8-inch OLED curved display with almost no bezels. Some of the radical changes expected include in-screen fingerprint sensor, faster processor most likely Snapdragon 855 SoC, and unique six-camera setup.

Apart from hardware upgrades, Samsung is overhauling its software. The company recently introduced OneUI, a new approach to optimise user experience on large-screen phones. Based on Android Pie, OneUI brings apps and features more accessible to users by pushing them closer to the bottom bezels.

If launched, Samsung’s foldable phone, will be star of the event. While full details are still under the wraps, Samsung has already disclosed how the device will work. The foldable phone, dubbed as Samsung Galaxy Fold, opens like a book to reveal a large 7.3-inch display and runs on the above mentioned OneUI.

Even though Samsung isn’t the first to unveil foldable phones, its global reach and marketing budget could take the concept to mainstream. Already, Samsung is betting big on the foldable phones and plans to ship at least 1 million units this year.

