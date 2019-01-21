 Samsung Galaxy S10 leak shows punch-hole camera, triple-camera setup
Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy S series is expected to feature Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and an affordable Galaxy S10E.

tech Updated: Jan 21, 2019 14:44 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Seoul
Samsung Galaxy S10 series will feature a refreshed design and upgraded specifications.(Samsung)

Samsung is scheduled to hold its Galaxy Unpacked event next month, where it is expected to show a “fully functional” version of its foldable phone. However, ahead of the event, the image of the Galaxy S10 smartphones has been leaked.

As per the images leaked by a popular tipster, Evan Blass, the Samsung Galaxy S10+ looks like a premium version of the Galaxy S10 family while the Galaxy S10E looks like the standard version of all. The leaked images displayed the Galaxy S10 family enclosed in a transparent cover.

All the three devices look almost identical in design with minor changes in its size and camera setup. The pictures also give us a hint that the Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10E might come in similar colour options.

Based on the image, the Galaxy S10E will be a cheaper edition without the fancy elements expected in the other models.

The Galaxy S10 and S10+ are expected to sport a curved OLED screen with minimal bezels, hole-punch selfie camera, in-display fingerprint sensor, and triple-camera setup at the back.

First Published: Jan 21, 2019 14:43 IST

