e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB variant launched in India

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite 512GB variant launched in India

Samsung’s affordable premium smartphone, Galaxy S10 Lite gets a new storage variant in India.

tech Updated: Feb 28, 2020 19:33 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
Gurugram
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India this January.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India this January.(HT Photo)
         

Samsung on Friday launched a new 512GB variant of the Galaxy S10 Lite in India for Rs 44,999. The device will be available in three colours -- prism white, prism black and prism blue starting March 1 across retail stores, Samsung Opera House, company’s e-shop and leading online portals.

Consumers can also avail an additional upgrade bonus of up to Rs 5,000 in exchange of their old smartphones.

Galaxy S10 Lite houses triple-camera system at the rear -- Steady OIS Camera (48MP), Ultra-Wide (12MP) and Macro (5MP) sensors. The device sports 32MP selfie camera. The USP of the device is the super-steady Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS), a gimbal-like hardware that tilts the camera unit to ensure blur-free photos and videos while in action.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite first impressions: Playing a safe game?

The smartphone comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, a long-lasting 4,500mAh battery with its 25W superfast charging technology. It also has a Super AMOLED edge-to-edge Infinity-O display that introduces users to the 20:9 expansive view with remarkable screen ratio.

Samsung says the Infinity-O Display packs an array of sensors and camera technology into a hole-in display so people can maximise your screen real estate without any distractions.

tags
top news
Delhi Govt okays prosecution of ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar for sedition in 2016 case
Delhi Govt okays prosecution of ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar for sedition in 2016 case
Economy grew 4.7% in Dec quarter; data for previous quarters ramped up
Economy grew 4.7% in Dec quarter; data for previous quarters ramped up
At Naveen Patnaik’s lunch, Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah on same table
At Naveen Patnaik’s lunch, Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah on same table
In terror organisation Islamic State’s group, a photo poster from Delhi violence
In terror organisation Islamic State’s group, a photo poster from Delhi violence
‘First Kar Sevak’ Kameshwar Chaupal recalls day he laid foundation stone for Ram temple
‘First Kar Sevak’ Kameshwar Chaupal recalls day he laid foundation stone for Ram temple
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
KTM showcases X-Bow GTX, a 600 hp thunder machine on four wheels
KTM showcases X-Bow GTX, a 600 hp thunder machine on four wheels
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech