Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite appears on Flipkart, set to launch in India soon

tech

Updated: Jan 05, 2020 11:24 IST

Samsung’s new Galaxy S10 Lite is coming to India very soon. While there’s no official launch date yet, the smartphone has now been listed on Flipkart. The listing doesn’t reveal anything additional extra about the phone other than it’s “coming soon.”

Galaxy S10 Lite is Samsung’s new offering is targeted at the entry-level premium segment. The smartphone comes with some minor design changes. For instance, there’s a new rectangular camera module at the back. The punch-hole camera on the front has now been shifted to the top center against Galaxy S10’s top right corner.

As far as specifications go, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+ super AMOLED display with Infinity-O cutout. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB built-in storage.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite’s rear camera setup houses a 5-megapixel macro sensor, 48-megapixel sensor, and 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone is powered by a 4,500mAh battery with fast charging support. The Galaxy S10 Lite comes in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue colour options.

Apart from Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung has also introduced a Lite variant of Galaxy Note 10.

Galaxy Note10 Lite features a 6.7-inch full HD+ super AMOLED Infinity-O display. The smartphone comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera and is available in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage. It has a 4,500mAh battery.

Galaxy Note 10 Lite sports three rear cameras including a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, a 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. It is powered by a 64-bit octa-core processor. The smartphone comes in Aura Glow, Aura Black, and Aura Red colour options.

Both Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite will be showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.