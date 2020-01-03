Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite launched ahead of CES 2020

tech

Updated: Jan 03, 2020 20:58 IST

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite have been in the news for quite some time now. Reports in the past hinted that the company would launch the two ‘Lite’ smartphones at CES 2020. But now, it seems that the company has decided to launch the two phones ahead of the upcoming tech fest.

“The Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note10 Lite will introduce those distinct key premium features that make up a Galaxy S and Galaxy Note experience,” DJ Koh, President and CEO of IT & Mobile Communications Division, Samsung Electronics said in a statement.

First let’s talk about the Galaxy S10 Lite.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch full HD+ sAMOLED Infinity-O diplay with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels. It measures 75.6 x 162.5 x 8.1mm and weighs 186g. The phone is powered by a 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor that is coupled 6GB or 8GN RAM and 128GB internal memory. The phone runs on Android 10.

In terms of camera, the phone comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 5-megapixel macro lens with an aperture of F2.4, a 48-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens. On the front, the phone has a 32-megapixel camera with an aperture of F2.2.

The phone will be backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for super fast charging. The Galaxy S10 Lite is available in Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue.

ALSO READ: Samsung might launch the Galaxy S10 Lite, Note 10 Lite at CES 2020. But does it make sense?

Now, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

Just like S10 Lite, Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with a a 6.7-inch full HD+ sAMOLED Infinity-O display with a resolution of 2400 × 1080 pixels. It also features 32-megapixel selfie camera and is available in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants that is coupled with 128GB storage space. In addition to that, the phone features a 4,500mAh battery.

The only difference between the two ‘Lite’ smartphones is the rear camera setup and the processor. Galaxy Note 10 Lite comes with a 12-megapixel ultra wide angle lens, a 12-megapixel wide angle lens and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. As far as the processor is powered by a 64-bit Octa-core processor that has been designed using 10nm technology. Galaxy Note10 Lite is available in Aura Glow, Aura Black and Aura Red.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite leaked live images reveal these key features

Samsung hasn’t revealed the pricing and availability of the two smartphones yet. However, the company has confirmed that the two phones will be on display at CES 2020 in Las Vegas next week.