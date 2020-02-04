Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite goes on sale in India: Check price, specs and features

tech

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 14:20 IST

Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in India last month. The phone, which costs Rs 39,999 in India, was up for pre-orders starting January 23. Now, nearly two weeks later, the ‘Lite’ of the company’s flagship Galaxy S10 smartphone is going on sale in the country via Samsung India’s e-shoppe and Flipkart.

As a part of the launch offer, both Samsung and Flipkart are offering Rs 3,000 off on the purchase of the Galaxy S10 Lite via exchange offer. In addition to this, ICICI Bank credit card owners are eligible to get an instant discount of Rs 3,000. Together the two offers will bring down the effective price of the Galaxy S10 Lite to Rs 33,999.

In addition to this, interested customers can also buy the newly launched smartphone in Prism Black, Prism Blue or Prism White colour variants using the no-cost EMI option with Bajaj Finserv.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite specification

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes with a 6.6-inch full HD+ super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor that is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage space, which can be expanded further using a microSD card of up to 1TB storage space. It runs on Android 10-based OneUI 2.0

In terms of the camera, the Galaxy S10 Lite comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 12-megapixel ultra wide angle sensor and a 5-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, the phone has a centre-mounted selfie camera that houses a 32-megapixel sensor.

The newly launched smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor and it is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging technology.