Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite in the works: Key specifications leaked

Samsung may soon launch a new version of Galaxy S10 with a bigger battery. Here’s what we know about the new phone so far.

tech Updated: Nov 04, 2019 10:48 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite leaks
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite leaks(Samsung)
         

Samsung earlier this year introduced as many as four variants of its flagship phone, Galaxy S10. While there’s the base Samsung Galaxy S10, the company introduced Galaxy S10+, Galaxy S10e and Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. Samsung is now reportedly working on a new iteration of its 2019 flagship phone, dubbed as Galaxy S10 Lite.

While the launch date of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is still not known, key specifications and features of the phone have already leaked online. According to the latest leak, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will come with a 4,730mAh battery.

The battery capacity is much higher than Samsung Galaxy S10’s 3,400mAh and Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus’ 4,100mAh. Samsung Galaxy S10 5G comes with 4,500mAh battery whereas Samsung Galaxy S10e has a 3,100mAh battery.

Apart from a bigger battery, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is rumoured come with Qualcomm’s upgraded Snapdragon 855 Plus processor with up to 8GB of RAM. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is also expected to come with a triple rear camera setup.

According to reports, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will come with 48-megapixel, 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. The smartphone is said to come with a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display.

