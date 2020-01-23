e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 23, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 23, 2020
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

Samsung ‘Galaxy S10 Lite’ has launched in India. Check price, full specifications and features of the new phone.

tech Updated: Jan 23, 2020 12:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India(Samsung )
         

Samsung on Thursday announced the launch of its ‘Galaxy S10 Lite’ smartphone in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs 39,999 and will go on sale via Flipkart, Samsung.com and other retail stores on February 4. Pre-booking of the phone begins today.

Samsung said consumers who pre-book the phone between January 23 and February 3 will be eligible for one-time screen replacement for Rs 1,999. There is also an additional Rs 3,000 cashback with ICICI Bank Credit Cards.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in Prism Blue, Prism White, and Prism Black colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Full specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes with a 6.7 full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 394ppi. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone supports expandable up to 1TB storage via a microSD card.

Galaxy S10 Lite comes in three colour options
Galaxy S10 Lite comes in three colour options ( Samsung )

The smartphone comes with three rear cameras including a 5-megapixel macro sensor with f2.4 aperture, a 48-megapixel OIS AF sensor with f2.0 aperture, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle with f2.2 aperture. It has a 32-megapixel f2.2 selfie camera.

“There’s also the Intelligent Flaw Detector, which intelligently detects common photo mistakes―closed eyes, blurring, and excessive backlighting― and lets you know so that you can fix the problem and capture flawless photos,” said Samsung in a release.

The phone has a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charger. On the software front, it runs on Android 10-based OneUI 2.0.

tags
top news
‘Separatists trained by Pak to create havoc in Kashmir’: Centre tells SC
‘Separatists trained by Pak to create havoc in Kashmir’: Centre tells SC
‘Free to exit JDU’: Nitish Kumar rebuffs Pavan Varma who questioned BJP alliance
‘Free to exit JDU’: Nitish Kumar rebuffs Pavan Varma who questioned BJP alliance
Congress, AAP battle for same vote base in Delhi polls
Congress, AAP battle for same vote base in Delhi polls
Samsung’s new affordable flagship ‘S10 Lite’ launched in India
Samsung’s new affordable flagship ‘S10 Lite’ launched in India
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India Predicted XI: Samson out of contention, 6 bowling options vs NZ
India must take note of the China-Pakistan nexus | Opinion
India must take note of the China-Pakistan nexus | Opinion
MG Motor drives ZS EV at starting price of ₹19.88 lakh for pre-launch bookings
MG Motor drives ZS EV at starting price of ₹19.88 lakh for pre-launch bookings
‘All options on table if Pakistan fails to curb terror’ | WorldView
‘All options on table if Pakistan fails to curb terror’ | WorldView
trending topics
CoronavirusAnupam KherAPPSC Answer Key 2018Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Birth AnniversaryNetaji Subhas Chandra Bose QuotesWhatsAppOBC reservationSBI Recruitment 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news

tech