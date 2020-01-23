Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

tech

Samsung on Thursday announced the launch of its ‘Galaxy S10 Lite’ smartphone in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs 39,999 and will go on sale via Flipkart, Samsung.com and other retail stores on February 4. Pre-booking of the phone begins today.

Samsung said consumers who pre-book the phone between January 23 and February 3 will be eligible for one-time screen replacement for Rs 1,999. There is also an additional Rs 3,000 cashback with ICICI Bank Credit Cards.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will be available in Prism Blue, Prism White, and Prism Black colour options.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite: Full specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite comes with a 6.7 full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with 394ppi. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone supports expandable up to 1TB storage via a microSD card.

Galaxy S10 Lite comes in three colour options ( Samsung )

The smartphone comes with three rear cameras including a 5-megapixel macro sensor with f2.4 aperture, a 48-megapixel OIS AF sensor with f2.0 aperture, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle with f2.2 aperture. It has a 32-megapixel f2.2 selfie camera.

“There’s also the Intelligent Flaw Detector, which intelligently detects common photo mistakes―closed eyes, blurring, and excessive backlighting― and lets you know so that you can fix the problem and capture flawless photos,” said Samsung in a release.

The phone has a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charger. On the software front, it runs on Android 10-based OneUI 2.0.