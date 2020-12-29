e-paper
Sunday, Dec 29, 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite set to launch early 2020: New details revealed

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is set to launch early next year. Here’s what we know about the upcoming smartphone so far.

Dec 29, 2019
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite leaks again
Samsung is reportedly working on Lite models of its 2019 flagship phones Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10. Expected to launch in January 2020 on the sidelines of Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite have leaked several times. Now, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite’s manual has leaked, revealing key features of the new phone.

The manual features illustration of Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite. According to the illustration of the front, the phone has a punch-hole camera. The location of the module is quite similar to the Galaxy Note 10. The front also has an in-screen fingerprint sensor.

On the back, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is seen sporting a vertically aligned triple camera setup on the top left corner. Volume and power buttons are placed on the right edge whereas SIM and microSD slots are on the left. The base has USB Type-C port. According to the sketch, Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will come with NFC support.

The manual is in line with the older rumours about the Lite variant. Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will feature a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display. The smartphone is said to come with a triple camera setup featuring a 48-megapixel, 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensor. The smartphone will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is also said to be powered by a 4,500mAh battery coupled with 45W fast charging support.

Apart from Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note Lite, Samsung is also readying the sequel to 2019 flagship phones, dubbed as “Galaxy S20.” According to reports, Samsung Galaxy S10 follow ups will include a 108-megapixel sensor with 9-to-1 Bayer technology. The new 2020 flagship phones from Samsung will house screen sizes between 6.4 or 6.2-inch to 6.7-inch being the largest one.

Samsung Galaxy S20 aka Samsung Galaxy S11 will be soon joined by Galaxy Fold 2 which will sport clamshell design among other features and specifications improvement.

