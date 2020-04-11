e-paper
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite starts receiving One UI 2.1 update with April security patch

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite starts receiving One UI 2.1 update with April security patch

One UI 2.1 brings tons of new features and UI improvements which are now available for the Galaxy S10 Lite.

tech Updated: Apr 11, 2020 15:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was launched earlier this January in India.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite was launched earlier this January in India.(HT Correspondent)
         

Samsung started rolling out One UI 2.1 update to its older devices after it launched first with the Galaxy S20 series this year. Galaxy S10 Lite has now started receiving the update which comes along with the April 2020 security patch.

One UI 2.1 update is available as version G770FXXU2BTD2 for Galaxy S10 Lite, Sam Mobile reported. This update brings a revamped UI and features that were first introduced on the Galaxy S20 series. Galaxy S10 Lite users should get notified when the update arrives on their phone. They can also check it manually from Settings > Software Update > Download and install. The update is rolling out to Galaxy S10 Lite users in Spain first. It should reach other regions soon.

One UI 2.1 comes with improvements for AR emoji like manual editing and better facial expression recognition. This update also makes the Gallery app more organised. There’s also a new Quick Crop feature that lets users directly cut images without having to open the edit menu. The Quick Crop button will be visible in the upper-left corner of an image.

One UI 2.1 brings more features like Quick Share and Music Share. Samsung Keyboard is also updated with multilingual translation, swipe-based text undo/redo, and easier access to emoji and stickers. Galaxy S10 Lite’s camera app is also getting an update with new features like Pro video mode, Single Take, My Filters, Selfie Tone and timelapse support for night mode. Users will also find new filters in the camera app.

