Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite support page goes live, launch expected soon

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 12:17 IST

Samsung is expected to launch the ‘Lite’ versions of Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Note 10. Rumours and leaks have also suggested the same around the Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite. Confirming one of the devices at least was a brief sighting of the Galaxy 10 Lite support page on Samsung’s Dutch website.

As spotted by Galaxy Club, a Samsung smartphone with the model number SM-G770F/DS made a brief appearance on the company’s Dutch website. The same Samsung phone was recently certified by the FCC as well. The listing confirmed the device but didn’t reveal any additional information. It however does indicate that Samsung is planning to launch the Galaxy S10 Lite soon.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy S10 Lite is expected to feature a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED display. For photography, the smartphone could house a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel, 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensor. Galaxy S10 Lite will most likely be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor with up to 8GB of RAM. The smartphone is also said to house a 4,500mAh battery.

Although the Galaxy S10 Lite indicates a lighter version of the smartphone it appears to be an upgraded one. If leaks are to be believed, Samsung is upgrading the cameras and the battery in the Galaxy S10 Lite. The smartphone was also spotted with 45W fast charging support. In comparison, Galaxy S10’s triple camera setup features a 12-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 12-megapixel sensor. The smartphone packs a 3,400mAh battery.

There is no word on where Samsung would be launching its Galaxy S10 Lite and Galaxy Note 10 Lite smartphones. The launch will most likely take place soon as the company will be unveiling its flagship Galaxy S11 series in early 2020.