Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite to launch in India on January 23: Here’s what we know so far

tech

Updated: Jan 11, 2020 19:14 IST

According to a teaser spotted on Flipkart, the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite is scheduled to launch on India on January 23. The teaser only mentions a launch date but no shipping dates so we do not know when it will be made available for customers or if pre-booking is possible or not.

Industry sources have told us that the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite will in all probabilities only be available online and will not be available in physical stores. The Samsung Galaxy Note10 Lite and the S10 Lite were launched at CES 2020.

The teaser also confirms that the smartphone will come with 8GB of RAM. The 6GB version will probably not be launched in India at all. The Samsung S10 Lite will come powered by the Snapdragon 855 under the hood.

Industry sources, however, told us that there will be two variants of the Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite, with prices ranging between Rs 38,000 to Rs 40,000 for the two, approximately. We will have to wait and watch.

The smartphone will come in three colours – Prism White, Prism Black and Prism Blue.

The S10 Lite is going to launch in India just a few days ahead of the annual Galaxy Unpacked event (scheduled for February 11) where the company is expected to launch the Galaxy S20 lineup alongside the Samsung Galaxy Fold 2.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite sports a 6.7-inch full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-O display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor paired with 6GB/8GB of RAM along with 128GB of storage. It runs Google’s Android 10 operating system with the company’s own One UI 2.0 skin on top. It has a 4,500mAh battery with support for the company’s 45W fast charging technology.

The Galaxy S10 Lite features a triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 48MP wide-angle sensor with Super Steady OIS AF paired with a 12MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 5MP macro sensor. On the front, it features a 32MP sensor for taking selfies.