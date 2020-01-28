Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite vs Galaxy Note 10 Lite: Which one is the best for you

tech

Updated: Jan 28, 2020 12:41 IST

Samsung already has its Galaxy M series set for the budget segment while the Galaxy A is for mid range and Galaxy S/Note series for the premium segment. However, the firm is making its mid-range segment even stronger by introducing the Galaxy S10 Lite and Note 10 Lite. Both these handsets launched in India recently at around the same price. The Galaxy S10 Lite is priced at Rs 39,999, while the Note 10 Lite is priced at Rs 38,999 and Rs 40,999 for the 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM models.

With these smartphones priced at a difference of Rs 1,000 from each other, it is natural to ask which one is value for money. So we break it down for you.

Starting with the design, both the handsets are quite similar when you look at it. Both have a punch-hole display (Samsung calls it Infinity-O screen) at the front. At the back you get the same rectangular camera setup on the top left corner. However, the alignment of the sensors are different. The Galaxy S10 Lite has three sensors aligned vertically, while the Note 10 Lite has two aligned vertically with the third one placed on the side, making full use of the rectangular enclosure. In addition, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite brings the power of S Pen, something you don’t get in the S10 Lite.

If having a better screen is priority for you, Galaxy S10 Lite is not bad as it has a 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Plus screen, which is better than Galaxy Note 10 Lite’s 6.7-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED panel. The ‘Plus’ is what’s making the difference. It’s a minor bump and most end users won’t even notice it, but since that the price range is the same, it makes more sense to get the better version isn’t it? Even the pixel density is the same at 394ppi.

In terms of sheer power, the Galaxy Note 10 Lite is powered by the octa-core Exynos 9810 SoC, while the S10 Lite has Qualcomm’s flagship processor from last year, the Snapdragon 855. It is difficult to pinpoint which one is better for now but considering both the processors launched in the same year and are among the best by both firms, one can expect a similar performance from the two smartphones. While the Note 10 Lite comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants, the S10 Lite is available only in 8GB version.

Cameras are one of the key features of the duo. But looking at the specs, the Galaxy S10 Lite has an edge once again. The smartphone gets you a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/2 along with a 12-megapixel ultra wide camera and a 5-megapixel macro camera. Whereas with the Galaxy Note 10 Lite you get 12-megapixel ultra wide camera, 12-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. So if the pixel count is not your concern, all it boils down to is whether you like the macro sensor or the telephoto lens. The 32-megapixel front camera stays the same in both.

The battery specs also stay the same at 4500mAh with fast charging support. Given that both feature a powerful processor and FHD+ Super AMOLED screens, one can expect a similar battery performance by them. Sure this is purely based on the specs sheet and we need to review both to jump to conclusions, but if you really can’t resist buying them, we can see most users going for the Galaxy S10 Lite since it edges over the Note 10 Lite in certain areas considering the price tags. We assume that the Note 10 Lite will be purchased by those who really want to use the S Pen.