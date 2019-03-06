Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+, S10e launching in India today: Price, specifications

Samsung will officially launch its Galaxy S10 series in India today. The new flagship series features three smartphones – Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and Galaxy S10e.

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series made its debut last month along with the Galaxy Fold. Following this, Samsung announced the prices of the Galaxy S10 phones and started pre-orders as well. The smartphones will start shipping from March 8.

Galaxy S10 price

With the new Galaxy S10 series, Samsung touched and even crossed the 1 lakh mark. Galaxy S10+ with 12GB of RAM and a mammoth 1TB of in-built storage is priced at Rs 117,900. Galaxy S10+ comes in two more variants of 8GB+128 and 8GB+512GB priced at Rs 73,900 and Rs 91,900 respectively.

Galaxy S10 starts at Rs 66,900 for the base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 512GB storage model of Galaxy S10 is priced at Rs 84,900. The cheapest of the lot is Galaxy S10e which comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and a price tag of Rs 55,900.

Galaxy S10 specifications

Samsung Galaxy S10 series comes with the new Infinity-O display, Exynos 9820 processor and ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. The smartphones also feature a triple-camera setup, wireless powershare, and run on the new OneUI.

Galaxy S10e is a toned down version of the flagship series with dual cameras, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a flat display.

