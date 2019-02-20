Samsung Galaxy S10 series, ‘Galaxy F’ foldable phone to launch today

Samsung is hosting its ‘Galaxy Unpacked’ event in San Francisco. Samsung is expected to launch three new Galaxy S10 phones and the long-awaited foldable phone as well.

Samsung’s Galaxy S10 series will feature Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and a toned down Galaxy S10E. The new Galaxy S10 series has been leaked with a new punch-hole camera Infinity O display. Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10+ smartphones will also feature ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and wireless charging.

Users can expect faster super slo-mo video recording on the Galaxy S10 series. The top-end Galaxy S10+ is also said to house a penta-camera setup with three at the rear and two for selfies. Galaxy S10 will also have the same triple-camera module like its plus version.

As for the Galaxy S10E, it will have dual rear cameras but flaunt the same selfie camera. Samsung has used the side-mounted fingerprint sensor on the Galaxy S10E instead of the in-display tech. This variant will however have an exclusive ‘Canary Yellow’ colour edition which may bear resemblance to Apple’s iPhone XR series.

Some regular upgrades on the Galaxy S10 series would be the new Exynos 9820 and Snapdragon 855 SoC. Samsung will also offer the highest storage ever with 1TB on the Galaxy S10+.

The star of this Galaxy Unpacked event will most likely be Samsung’s foldable phone. Dubbed ‘Galaxy F’, the foldable phone opens up like a book. It features a large 7.3-inch display with a smaller cover display. Samsung is expected to officially launch its foldable phone along with final details.

First Published: Feb 20, 2019 13:02 IST