Samsung Galaxy S10 series receives price cut in India, here are the new prices

Updated: Feb 14, 2020 17:48 IST

Samsung will be launching its flagship Galaxy S20 phones soon in India. Ahead of the launch, Samsung has slashed the prices of the preceding Galaxy S10 series. All three Galaxy S10 phones are now available at reduced prices.

Samsung is offering the Galaxy S10 series with the new prices on its official e-store, Amazon India and Flipkart. Starting with the Galaxy S10e, the smartphone is now available at Rs 47,900. The smartphone was launched last year at Rs 55,900. The Galaxy S10 (128GB) which used to sell for Rs 71,000 is now available at a reduced price of Rs 54,900. The 512GB variant of Galaxy S10 has a new price of Rs 59,900 down from Rs 84,900.

The high-end model in the series, Galaxy S10+ is also available with a new price of Rs 61,900. This phone’s price has been dropped from Rs 79,000 after an Rs 17,100 cut. Galaxy S10+ with 512GB storage is priced at Rs 79,900. It was originally launched at Rs 99,000. The massive 1TB Galaxy S10+ variant can now be purchased at Rs 88,900. This variant has seen the biggest price drop of Rs 88,900.

The latest price drops on the Galaxy S10 series are expected as Samsung preps to bring the new flagship series. Samsung hasn’t revealed the price and sale details for the Galaxy S20 series as yet. But reports suggest the Galaxy S10 will start somewhere under Rs 70,000. The Galaxy S10 Ultra which is the top-end model could be price above Rs 1 lakh.